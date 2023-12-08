Partly Cloudy 41°

SHARE

Amara Smothers Fatal Hit-Run Crash Trial Begins In Boston

Suffolk County prosecutors made their opening statements Friday, Dec. 8,  in the trial of a Boston woman who is accused of driving over her friend during an argument, leading to injuries that would cause her death. 

<p>A Boston man is charged with killing someone she knew for years by intentionally driving over her in a van and crushing her leg.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>

A Boston man is charged with killing someone she knew for years by intentionally driving over her in a van and crushing her leg.  

 Photo Credit: Canva/Anele77
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Amara Smothers, 47, of Mattapan, is accused of killing Darnella Grossett-Kellam, 51, a woman she had known for several years, during a heated argument in March 2017, the prosecutor said. 

Smothers, who had been drinking, got into a Dodge Caravan and intentionally backed it onto the sidewalk near Julien and Galen streets and over Grossett-Kellam, officials said. She then put the car in drive and sped away. 

Smothers called Boston police about 25 minutes later, claiming Grossett-Kellam had robbed her. But officers noticed she appeared highly intoxicated, and the scene seemed odd, the prosecutor alleged. 

Paramedics rushed Grossett-Kellam to a hospital with a crushed leg bone. She spent two weeks in the hospital and rehab center to mend her broken leg, but a day after she returned home from Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Grossett-Kellam died of a pulmonary embolism caused by her injuries, the prosecutor said. 

Smothers is charged with: 

  • Second-degree murder
  • Manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol
  • Motor vehicle homicide
  • Leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE