Amara Smothers, 47, of Mattapan, is accused of killing Darnella Grossett-Kellam, 51, a woman she had known for several years, during a heated argument in March 2017, the prosecutor said.

Smothers, who had been drinking, got into a Dodge Caravan and intentionally backed it onto the sidewalk near Julien and Galen streets and over Grossett-Kellam, officials said. She then put the car in drive and sped away.

Smothers called Boston police about 25 minutes later, claiming Grossett-Kellam had robbed her. But officers noticed she appeared highly intoxicated, and the scene seemed odd, the prosecutor alleged.

Paramedics rushed Grossett-Kellam to a hospital with a crushed leg bone. She spent two weeks in the hospital and rehab center to mend her broken leg, but a day after she returned home from Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Grossett-Kellam died of a pulmonary embolism caused by her injuries, the prosecutor said.

Smothers is charged with:

Second-degree murder

Manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol

Motor vehicle homicide

Leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.