5 Suffolk County Pizza Joints Rank Among Top 100 In US

Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list, which ranks the best of the best places to get pizza in the US, has released its 2024 list — and Massachusetts is well-represented.

The rankings, which Yelp says were determined by several factors, including “the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad.”

Six local eateries made the cut:

No. 33 - Russell House Tavern, located in Cambridge: Offering classics like Margherita and new twists, like the “Brussels House,” which features BBQ pulled pork, shaved Brussels sprouts, and more, Russell House Tavern has received high praise for its pies.

“I always go for the most unique thing on the menu, so I got the Brussel House pizza and it was amazing. Such an interesting mix of flavors that I'd never expect on pizza,” one Yelper wrote. “Absolutely blew me away.”

No. 42 - The Salty Pig, located in Boston: One Yelp reviewer who tried the eatery’s signature pizza, the “Salty Pig,” wrote, “It was so good and savory. The arugula was a nice touch as well…The crust was also a good amount of crispiness.”

No. 51 - La Famiglia Giorgio’s, located in Boston: “I have never in my life been in such a good coma before. Easily the best pizza of my life,” one Yelper from Tennessee wrote about the Italian joint, which offers up over a dozen types of pie.

No. 64 - Santarpio’s Pizza, located in Boston: At Santarpio’s Pizza, “the cheese pizza is a masterpiece,” said one Yelp reviewer.

“The harmony of cheese, sauce, and crust is unparalleled, leaving your taste buds in awe.”

Other hyped-up pies include the sausage and garlic and the meat lovers.

No. 81 - Antico Forno, located in Boston: Italian for “old stove,” Antico Forno serves up Italian food amidst a cozy background, and has what one Yelper said was “the best brick oven pizza you will have!”

No. 82 – Picco Pizza & Ice Cream, located in Boston: Ever wondered what French onion soup would taste like on pizza? Look no further than Picco’s Alsatian pie.

“I enjoyed the alsatian…[it] tastes exactly like French onion soup, in pizza form,” said one Yelp reviewer. Though their fun flavors impress, the classics hold their own, too: the reviewer said the sauce on the pepperoni pizza “tastes like straight up real tomatoes with nothing additional added. It was amazing.”

Click here to view the full Yelp ranking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.