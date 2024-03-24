$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Dorchester; 2 $100,000 Tickets Sold At Same Chelsea Store

The $1 million tickets were purchased in Dorchester at Nouria Energy #1177 at 719 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester and a Stop & Shop in Dartmouth.

The Dorchester player bought a $10 "50X Cashword" scratch-off ticket. The second $1 million winner came on a $10 "100X Cash" scratch-off game.

The Massachusetts State Lottery has not released the winners' names. The stores will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sales.

Two winners correctly picked the five numbers in the Mass Cash drawing on Friday, netting them $100,000. Both tickets were bought at Family Market at 369 Broadway in Chelsea.

Another $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold Friday at Nouria at 460 King St. in Littleton. The cash was won playing the $2 scratch-off ticket "Quick $100s."

The winners were among 612 people who won more than $600 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery on Friday.

