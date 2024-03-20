Man Pulled From Charles River ID'd As Local Resident

Massachusetts State Police patrols responded to the Boston side of the Charles River, a short distance east of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge after a dog walker observed the body close to the river bank at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.

The State Police Marine Unit moved the victim’s body onto the shoreline from the water. Boston EMS personnel determined he was dead.

Detectives then went to the man’s apartment in Newton and spoke to people who knew him.

On Wednesday morning, March 20, state police announced that detectives identified the man as an 80-year-old Newton resident. His name has not yet been released

"At this time there is no evidence that the man’s death was the result of a criminal act," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said. "The death investigation will remain open pending a cause and manner determination by the medical examiner."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.