Wellesley 5-Year-Old Seriously Injured By Riding Lawn Mower, Airlifted To Hospital

An incident involving a lawnmower sent a child to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, officials say. 

The child was transported to another hospital via helicopter.
Morgan Gonzales
A 911 call reported that a 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his right leg due to an accident involving a riding lawn mower on Friday, June 16 around 2:00 p.m. in the area of 28 South River Street in Wellesley, according to the Wellesley Police Department. 

First responders arrived and began life-saving measures on the 5-year-old.

The child was transported via MedFlight to Boston Children's Hospital for treatment. 

He was in stable condition at the time of the transport. 

The Wellesley Fire Department, Cataldo Paramedics, and the Wellesley Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Wellesley Detectives.

