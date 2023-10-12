Teen Added To Most Wanted List Over Mass Murder Allegation: Police

Kahmari T. Price is wanted on a charge of murder stemming from a February 26 shooting in Brockton, state police said.

Brockton police received several 911 calls about a shooting on North Main Street that day. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Mark Boyd bleeding from a bullet wound to the head, authorities said.

The following investigation led Brockton detectives to say Price pulled the trigger.

Price has ties to the Fall River area and is "actively" avoiding arrest, officials added. Investigators said he should not be approached.

Police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts or sees him to call -800-527-8873 or 911.

