Support Pours In For Family Of Man, 41, Killed In 'Horrific' Weymouth Multi-Car Crash

The outpouring of support comes in the aftermath of a crash on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Weymouth that killed 41-year-old Whitman resident Adam Fallon.

According to state police, Fallon was killed around 5 a.m. when his 2014 Mazda CX5 was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Route 3 near Exit 38B.

Now, Fallon's two sons and his longtime girlfriend Ashley Enman are left without their beloved father and partner, according to Dawn O'Connor of Holbrook, who organized a GoFundMe page on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to raise money for them.

"Recently my sister Ashley Enman, lost her long time boyfriend, Adam, in a horrific accident. Leaving her to raise their two boys alone," O'Connor wrote on the fundraiser page, adding that "We are trying to help take some of the burden off her shoulders."

As of Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 12:15 p.m., the fundraiser had collected over $1,700 in donations.

"If you could help in any way it would be greatly appreciated," O'Connor wrote.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

State police are still investigating the cause of the chain-reaction crash.

