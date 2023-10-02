Fair 68°

Man, 41, Killed In Weymouth Multi-Car Crash ID'd By Police

Massachusetts State Police have identified the man killed in an early morning Thursday, Sept. 29, crash in Norfolk County. 

Adam Fallon, 41, of Whitman, was killed around 5 a.m. when his 2014 Mazda CX5 was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Route 3 near exit 38B in Weymouth, State Police said. 

Paramedics took Fallon to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

Police did not say if the drivers of the 2016 Smart Fortwo and the 2011 Chevrolet Trailblazer, who were also involved in the wreck, were injured. 

State police are investigating the cause of the incident. They have not said what started the chain-reaction crash. 

