Stoughton Sex Offender Busted Again Forcing Vulnerable Women Into Sex Trade: Feds

Marvin Pompilus, 39, is charged with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of attempted sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Pompilus sought out women who had a history of substance abuse issues and plied them with drugs to increase their dependency. He'd then use threats, physical violence, sexual violence, verbal abuse, and threats to withhold drugs to force them to perform sex for cash.

He kept all the money from their sex work, the prosecutor said.

Pompilus was convicted of sex trafficking in 2018 and released in 2021, when investigators say he immediately resumed his illegal activity of preying on vulnerable women.

Pompilus faces up to 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of sex trafficking, federal guidelines say.

