Massachusetts' 'Guat Ninja' Brings Inspirational Story To American Ninja Warrior

One of the youngest participants on Season 14 of America Ninja Warrior is a Massachusetts resident, but he is using the competition to pay homage to his native Guatemala.

Jacob Arnstein wanted to compete on Ninja since he was about five years old and started training for the competition when he was nine. The now 15-year-old freshman at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton says there are two things that fuel his competitiveness.

"I mostly do Ninja because it's really a great way to for me just to release energy," he said. "I also just really like the feeling of flying to the air, but I also want to spread awareness to the Luz de Maria orphanage."

Jacob's parents adopted him from the Guatemalan orphanage when he was 15 months old, according to an interview that aired during Jacob's qualification run.

After visiting the orphanage when he was 10, Jacob organized a ninja course fundraiser to help Luz de Maria overcome various obstacles. Now Jacob raising awareness on the national level by competing under the nickname, "Guat Ninja."

"I think I just yelled it one day when he was running a competition and it kind of just stuck," Jacob's father Jamie said. "Just cut Guatemala in half and just say 'Guat Ninja,' – that’s it.”

Within the past year, Jacob has raised almost $5,000 for the orphanage through the fundraiser and by selling shirts that bear his Ninja name.

The orphanage was also properly represented during Jacob's qualification run as children from Luz de Maria watched him compete live. The full-circle moment touched many watching in person and at home but it definitely meant the most to Jacob and his family.

"It's definitely emotional for me because I just put so much work into this," Jacob said. "I [also] just had this humongous wave of relief for me because I've been stressing over it for like a month before that. So just to have all that weight lifted off my shoulders felt really great."

"Once he got through the second obstacle I kind of knew he was gonna finish," Jamie said. "He's a very consistent ninja and it was just it was fun to watch. It was incredible."

Even if he doesn't win the competition, Jacob is proud just to be representing the place where he came from. He now advances to the semi-finals, which won't take place until August. People can learn more about Jacob and his journey by clicking here.

