Christine Ruth Mello, who lived on Lake Street, had been reported missing before her body was recovered at her home, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. Investigators believe she had been dead for several days before she was found.

They did not say how she died.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and has ruled her death a homicide, authorities said.

Police did not speculate on any potential motives for the killing.

“Ms. Mello had recently been reported as missing,” District Attorney Michael J. Morrissey said. “We are investigating this as an apparent homicide. Weymouth detectives and State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have also been assisted by Crime Scene Services and other specialized sections of the State Police.”

