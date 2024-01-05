Poll Do you think the house is overpriced? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the house is overpriced? Yes 64%

Built in 1939, the 2,900-square-foot home sits on 1.2 acres of land and offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing shared by Maurice Fraone of Property Navigator.

The property also offers “easy access to commuter rail, shops and restaurants.”

“Renovations to name a few include, new septic, roof, windows, kitchen, baths, insulation, driveway, 200amp electric, lighting indoor and out, plumbing, heating, cooling systems, on-demand hot water system, garage door w/opener, hardwood floors throughout the main living area and tile in all the baths,” the listing adds.

Some Sharon residents weren’t shocked about the pricing.

“It's in Sharon which is known for some of the highest property taxes in the state,” one social media user said.

“A house in this neighborhood cracked 1 mil recently and now everyone is clutching on to that,” another wrote. “A similar house down the block sold for 875.”

"It’s in Massachusetts. That’s why," one person quipped.

Another person pointed out that Sharon has some of the best schools in the area.

“I understand the outrage at prices in this state, but this is a high end home in a high end community with an elite school district in a perfect commuter location,” they explained. “Seems cheap, all things considered.”

A typical home in Sharon costs around $703,200, according to Best Places.

