Located on the 58th floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences at One Dalton Street, one of the tallest buildings in Boston, the luxury apartment features two balconies that have stunning views of Boston Harbor, the Charles River, and Cambridge.

Built in 2020, the penthouse boasts five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, with two partial bathrooms.

The spacious apartment has been upgraded over two years to include a fully-equipped catering kitchen as well as a temperature-controlled wine room, according to Boston magazine.

Other amenities available to residents at One Dalton include four parking spots and two storage units.

Residents also have access to a private club, an on-site spa, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.

The building is also within walking distance from city landmarks such as the Museum of Fine Arts, the Prudential Center, and Symphony Hall, the Boston Globe noted.

