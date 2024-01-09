Needham has over 25 collection boxes, but police warned on Monday, Jan. 8, that locals should “stop using them immediately.”

“We have once again been targeted by mailbox phishing at area mail drop off locations,” a police Facebook post said. “The suspects are using keys to enter the mailboxes and steal dropped off mail that is inside them.”

Standalone mailboxes throughout busier neighborhoods, including mailboxes at GPA at Maple and one on Brookline Street by Falcon, have been targeted, according to authorities.

“The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find,” police said.

Residents are asked to bring any mail directly to an open post office.

Needham Bank also recommended some best practices to avoid mailbox fishing:

Use secure online banking services to pay your bills instead of mailing checks.

Drop your check off inside the post office or give it directly to your mail carrier.

Deposit your mail closer to the collection time.

Write the check in permanent ink.

Consider another form of payment.

