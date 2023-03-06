Weymouth Man, 61, Dies While Snorkeling In Florida Keys: Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old man from the South Shore has died following a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys this weekend, authorities said.

Patrick Alan Martinec, of North Weymouth, was snorkeling on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he started signaling for help around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports.

Martinec was brought ashore and to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the office continued. His exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Foul play is not believed to have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.

