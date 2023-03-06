Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Weymouth Man, 61, Dies While Snorkeling In Florida Keys: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Monroe County Sheriff
Monroe County Sheriff Photo Credit: MCSO - Florida Keys on Facebook

A 61-year-old man from the South Shore has died following a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys this weekend, authorities said.

Patrick Alan Martinec, of North Weymouth, was snorkeling on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he started signaling for help around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports.

Martinec was brought ashore and to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the office continued. His exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Foul play is not believed to have been involved. The investigation is ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.