WATCH: 2 Dedham Teens Rescued By Mass State Police With Help From Air Wing

A pair of 14-year-old girls ran away from a care facility but were found with the help of a helicopter and its infrared camera, officials say.

The teens, who were described as "endangered runaway juveniles" by police, ran away from the facility on Carematrix Drive in Dedham around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Because of the number of train tracks in the area, police notified train operators of the girls' disappearance. The pair were seen on a nearby business's surveillance footage, giving police an indication of where the girls were headed.

Dedham police searched for the pair for hours with the help of state police K9 units, but the girls were only found after the state police Air Wing helicopter Air 4 led to the discovery of two heat signatures in a swampy woods nearby.

The helicopter's flight crew directed Dedham police and K9 teams towards the heat signatures, leading to the girls' discovery at around 7:40 p.m. after five hours of searching.

The Dedham Fire Department assessed the girls' conditions and transported them to a local hospital.

