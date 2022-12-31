'Violent Fugitives' Wanted For Shooting Man During Cape Cod Robbery: Police

Authorities on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" who allegedly shot a man during a robbery.

Police responded for a reported robbery and shooting at Crocker Street in Hyannis around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Barnstable Police on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his arms. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for surgery then transferred to a Boston area trauma center for further treatment, police said.

Investigators are now looking for two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.

Mugford is about 6-feet tall and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds. Gonsalves is about 5'2" and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds, according to police. Police said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 800-527-8873.

