Student Allegedly Makes Violent Threats Against Norfolk School: Police

Authorities are investigating after a juvenile male was allegedly heard making threats of violence to fellow students at a Norfolk Public School.

Police were called to the Freeman-Kennedy school after staff members overheard the male make violent threats against the school around 4 p.m on Monday, June 6, Norfolk Police report.

The male was later identified and officers made contact with him and his parents. The juvenile is now undergoing a medical evaluation and his name is not being released because of his age, police added.

Initial investigation suggested no obvious threat against the school or students, police added. It is unknown whether the juvenile will receive criminal charges.

"I am grateful that Norfolk Public Schools staff reacted immediately to this incident, and that they were able to provide us with information that enabled investigators to quickly identify the juvenile involved," said Chief Charles Stone. "We will continue our investigation and our priority is to ensure the safety of our schools and students."

