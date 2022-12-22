South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General

Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey.

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Brockton drug organization, the AG's office announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. The alleged drug dealers had been distributing narcotics in Plymouth, Norfolk, and Bristol counties.

Six search warrants were executed by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, culminating in the 11 arrests and seizure of 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, three magazines, and thousands of dollars.

Since its creation in 2016, the Strike Force has seized more than 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and millions of dollars in cash and arrested over 580 people.

“The 11 defendants charged in Tuesday’s operation sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore," said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. "We hope the interdiction of this drug trafficking organization makes the holiday season a little brighter for the residents of the communities whose quality of life was adversely impacted by these defendants.”

The following individuals were arrested on charges relating to the investigation:

Alexander Munoz-Gomez, 23, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 100g or more and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Munoz-Gomez is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Bruno Pires, 20, of Brockton, charged with distribution class B and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pires is being held on $3,000 bail and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 12.

Djosue Dossantos, 23, of Fall River, charged with trafficking cocaine 200g or more, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Dossantos is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22.

Dylan Santos, 23, of Brockton, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Santos is being held on $5,000 bail and will be back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Jiovoni Alves, 20, of Brockton, charged with trafficking fentanyl 10g or more and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Alves is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Jonathan Pires, 24, of Stoughton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pires is being held on $25,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Kevin Tavares, 25, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Tavares is being held on $10,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Melisa Pina, 19, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine, 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Pina is being held on $1,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Orlando Munoz-Gomez, 25, of Brockton, charged with Trafficking Cocaine 100g or More and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. Munoz-Gomez is being held without bail out of Brockton District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 27.

Raul Andrade, 20, of Brockton, charged with trafficking cocaine, 18g or more and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Andrade is being held on $10,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Victor Oliveira, 19, of Brockton, charged with trafficking in cocaine 18g or more, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Oliveira is being held on $5,000 bail and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

