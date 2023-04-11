Contact Us
Sleeping Resident Escapes Multi-Alarm Fire At Hanover Home: Fire Officials

A sleeping resident was able to successfully escape a multi-alarm fire that decimated a renovated home on the South Shore this week, according to fire officials.

Hanover Fire responded to a report of a fire at 479 Whiting Street around 1:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found a large workshop attached to a barn-style structure, which had been converted to a residence, fully engulfed in flames. 

Heavy smoke and fire was spreading rapidly to the barn and main house as well, Hanover Fire added. The fire eventually worked its way up to three alarms and required mutual aid from several neighboring departments. 

The resident, who was asleep when the fire broke out, was brought to safety by Hanover Police officers before firefighters arrived on scene. A firefighter was also injured during the incident and was treated on scene, Hanover Fire said. 

Officials estimate the total cost of damage to be $600,000, which, according to a Zillow listing, nearly equals the total value of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

