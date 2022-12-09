Randolph Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Near Flames Restaurant

A Randolph man is facing attempted murder charges after he was arrested in connection with an early morning stabbing near a local restaurant, authorities said.

Steve Antiro Lopes, age 42, was arrested following the incident that happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Police Chief Anthony Marag

Officers responded to a fight that broke out between two men close to parking lot at Flames Restaurant on North Main Street. When they arrived, Lopes ran away and officers determined that the other man was allegedly stabbed multiple times, Marag reports.

Police soon found Lopes and arrested him. A weapon was also found at the scene but police did not specify what it was. The victim, a 45-year-old Randolph man, was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Marag reports.

Lopes was expected to be arraigned on an attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge in Quincy District Court later Friday, Marag reports. The investigation is ongoing.

