Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Lynn Man Repeatedly Viewed Child Porn When He Knew Agents Watched Him: Feds
Police & Fire

Quincy Man Who Counterfeited $460K In $100 Bills Gets 3 Years In Prison: Feds

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Victor Cardona admitted to making more than $4,000 fake $100 bills from his home in Quincy, authorities said.
Victor Cardona admitted to making more than $4,000 fake $100 bills from his home in Quincy, authorities said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato

A Quincy man who counterfeited more than 4,000 $100 bills was sentenced to more than three years in prison this week. 

Victor Cardona, 34, will spend 41 months in prison, pay a $5,000 fine, and serve two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of counterfeiting US currency, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Cardona was arrested in 2019 after agents found a counterfeit currency manufacturing facility at his home in Quincy. That included inkjet printers, materials to make the bills, and counterfeit busting pens used at stores to detect fake cash, the prosecutor said. 

Fake bills linked to Cardona have turned up across the country, authorities claimed. They traced more than $467,000 in counterfeit cash back to him. All the fraudulent money was copies of $100 bills found at his home. 

Cardona admitted to making more than 4,000 $100 bills and working with several others who would come to his home once a week to manufacture the money. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.