Quincy Man Who Counterfeited $460K In $100 Bills Gets 3 Years In Prison: Feds

A Quincy man who counterfeited more than 4,000 $100 bills was sentenced to more than three years in prison this week.

Victor Cardona, 34, will spend 41 months in prison, pay a $5,000 fine, and serve two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of counterfeiting US currency, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Cardona was arrested in 2019 after agents found a counterfeit currency manufacturing facility at his home in Quincy. That included inkjet printers, materials to make the bills, and counterfeit busting pens used at stores to detect fake cash, the prosecutor said.

Fake bills linked to Cardona have turned up across the country, authorities claimed. They traced more than $467,000 in counterfeit cash back to him. All the fraudulent money was copies of $100 bills found at his home.

Cardona admitted to making more than 4,000 $100 bills and working with several others who would come to his home once a week to manufacture the money.

