Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Potential Chimney Repair Scammer Wanted By Quincy Police

David Cifarelli
Images of the suspect
Images of the suspect Photo Credit: Facebook/Quincy Police Department

Quincy Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect behind a potential chimney repair scam, the department said on Facebook

The suspect is described as a White male, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thick Irish brogue, police said. He may also be driving a white pickup truck with Florida plates. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jimmy Chen at 617.745.5766. 

The department is also reminding residents about the proper steps to take when hiring a contractor. More information can be found at Mass.gov.

