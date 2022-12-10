Contact Us
Police ID 53-Year-Old Holliston Woman Killed In Crash On I-495 In Bellingham

A police car
A police car Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Massachusetts State Police have identified a woman who died in a single-car crash in Bellingham as 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston. 

Middleton was killed in the crash that happened just before Exit 46 on I-495 South around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Troopers found Middleton inside a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Initial investigation suggests the Silverado drove off the right side of the road, rolled on its side and crashed into a wooded area, according to police. It is unclear exactly how that happened. 

The crash is under investigation. 

