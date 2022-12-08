53-Year-Old Holliston Woman Killed In Crash On I-495 In Bellingham: Police

A 53-year-old woman from Holliston has died in a single-car crash in Bellingham, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to the crash just before Exit 46 on I-495 South around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Massachusetts State Police report.

Upon arrival, Troopers found the woman inside a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Initial investigation suggests the Silverado drove off the right side of the road, rolled on its side and crashed into a wooded area, according to police. It is unclear exactly how that happened.

The crash is under investigation.

