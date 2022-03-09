Contact Us
Person Stabbed At Quincy McDonald's, Suspect Arrested: Police

David Cifarelli
Quincy Police responded to the stabbing at the McDonald's on Hancock Street Saturday afternoon
Quincy Police responded to the stabbing at the McDonald's on Hancock Street Saturday afternoon Photo Credit: Quincy Police Department on Facebook/Google Maps

One person is in police custody and another is in the hospital following a stabbing at a Quincy McDonald's, authorities said. 

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Quincy Police said on Facebook

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were later taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

Police also arrested a suspect who police said knew the victim. The incident remains under investigation. 

