Person Stabbed At Quincy McDonald's, Suspect Arrested: Police

One person is in police custody and another is in the hospital following a stabbing at a Quincy McDonald's, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Quincy Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were later taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police also arrested a suspect who police said knew the victim. The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.