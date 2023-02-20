Person Hospitalized From Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash In Stoughton: Fire

One person was hospitalized from a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Stoughton on Presidents' Day, fire officials said.

The crash involving a van and the truck happened on Sharon Street on Monday morning, Feb. 20, according to Stoughton Fire Rescue on Facebook.

After colliding with the tractor-trailer, the van then hit a Mobil gas station and caused some structural damage, Stoughton Fire said. Power also had to be restored after some wires were knocked down from the crash.

People are being told to avoid the area for an "extended" amount of time, Stoughton Fire concluded.

