Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Presidents' Day Shooting At Woburn Home Kills Man, Injures Another: Police
Police & Fire

Person Hospitalized From Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash In Stoughton: Fire

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20 A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20 Photo Credit: Stoughton Fire Rescue on Facebook
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20 A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sharon Street in Stoughton on Monday, Feb. 20 Photo Credit: Stoughton Fire Rescue on Facebook
The van involved in the crash hit a nearby gas station and caused structural damage The van involved in the crash hit a nearby gas station and caused structural damage
The van involved in the crash hit a nearby gas station and caused structural damage Photo Credit: Stoughton Fire Rescue on Facebook

One person was hospitalized from a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Stoughton on Presidents' Day, fire officials said.

The crash involving a van and the truck happened on Sharon Street on Monday morning, Feb. 20, according to Stoughton Fire Rescue on Facebook.

After colliding with the tractor-trailer, the van then hit a Mobil gas station and caused some structural damage, Stoughton Fire said. Power also had to be restored after some wires were knocked down from the crash. 

People are being told to avoid the area for an "extended" amount of time, Stoughton Fire concluded.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.