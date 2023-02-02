Contact Us
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Car Crashes Into Needham Telephone Pole: Police

Needham Police
Needham Police Photo Credit: Needham Police on Facebook

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash on Great Plain Avenue near Rivard Road just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Needham Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and started providing aid before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police added.

The crash is under investigation. 

