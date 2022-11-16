No One Injured In Bellingham Home Fire, But 4 Dogs Missing: Reports

Four dogs are missing following a house fire in Bellingham late Tuesday night, Nov. 15, news reports said.

The blaze on Stone Street started around 11:30 p.m. while the owners were away, NBC Boston said. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the home was entirely engulfed in flames.

"Our daughter lives here, and she was at work, and her boyfriend went to get her because he had her car, so he picked her up," Ann Odabashian told WCVB. "When they came back into the driveway, the house was on fire."

Firefighters were eventually able to put out the blaze, but the home is a total loss. The structure was beginning to collapse, and officials called construction crews in to tear down the remaining frame, NBC Boston said.

The home burned down once before in 2009, but the owners rebuilt it, per the report. No foul play is suspected, but the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials didn't release any information on the dogs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.