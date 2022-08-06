Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Breaking News: Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Who Drowned In Pool At Club In Greater Boston Area
Police & Fire

NH Man Gets Life In Prison For 'Gruesome' Murder Of NJ Woman In Bridgewater

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
Julian Squires and Ashley Bortner
Julian Squires and Ashley Bortner Photo Credit: Londonderry Police/Paying Homage Facebook (original source unclear)

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the gruesome death of a New Jersey native in Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. 

Julian Squires, 48, from Manchester, was found guilty on charges of murder and kidnapping for his role in the Nov. 3, 2015 killing of Ashley Bortner, 29, of Paulsboro, Cruz said in a release.

"The murder of Miss Bortner was particularly gruesome and cruel," DA Cruz said. "I am pleased that the jury saw the facts of this case and found Julian Squires guilty for his role in this heinous crime." 

Bortner was found gagged by clothing with her hands and feet tied behind her back, with burns over more than 70 percent of her body on MBTA railroad tracks in Bridgewater, Cruz said. 

She had apparently been staying with family in the area but it was not known how long before that she'd left her home state.

Also charged in the gruesome death was Fernando Owens, 50, who authorities believe killed Bortner as revenge for the death of his son, 21-year-old Dominic Owens, the DA's office said.

Owens fled to the Dominican Republic after the incident, but was captured and awaits trial for murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Squires and his partner, Shannon Squires, were accused of lying to investigators about their whereabouts on the day of the brutal slaying, People Magazine says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.