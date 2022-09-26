Man, Woman Found Dead At Wollaston Station In Quincy: Transit Police

Red Line service was delayed after two people were found dead at Wollaston Station in Quincy, a Transit Police spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

A train operator reported seeing two individuals, a man and a woman, on the northbound side of the tracks just north of Wollaston around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the spokesperson said.

EMS crews responded and pronounced the duo dead at the scene. Initial investigation suggested the duo was hit by a train, but that was not be the case.

The duo was said to be trespassing between North Quincy and Wollaston when they purposely placed their bodies on the tracks and came in contact with the third rail, the spokesperson said.

The incident suspended Red Line service in both directions and shuttle buses were being used to replace service between JFK/UMass and Quincy Center as a result of the investigation. The Commuter Rail was also taking more passengers at several stops to help with travel, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The scene was cleared hours later and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or loved one is in crisis PLEASE call the Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is available 24/7. There is HOPE.

