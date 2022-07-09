Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice
Man Locked Himself In Car For Hours In Norfolk During Mental-Health Crisis: Police

Josh Lanier
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Police Photo Credit: Norfolk Police Facebook

Police in Norfolk were called in to help talk down a man who had barricaded himself in his car this week during a mental-health crisis, authorities said. 

Specially trained Norfolk police officers and a negotiator were requested after the man in distress locked himself in his vehicle on Rockwood Road just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, police said. Officers cordoned off the area near Cleveland Street in downtown Norfolk as a precautionary measure. 

Officers and negotiators spoke with the man for three hours before he agreed to turn himself in and go to a mental health facility, police said. No one was injured. 

Police are not releasing the man's name or any other details in the case. 

