Man Locked Himself In Car For Hours In Norfolk During Mental-Health Crisis: Police

Police in Norfolk were called in to help talk down a man who had barricaded himself in his car this week during a mental-health crisis, authorities said.

Specially trained Norfolk police officers and a negotiator were requested after the man in distress locked himself in his vehicle on Rockwood Road just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, police said. Officers cordoned off the area near Cleveland Street in downtown Norfolk as a precautionary measure.

Officers and negotiators spoke with the man for three hours before he agreed to turn himself in and go to a mental health facility, police said. No one was injured.

Police are not releasing the man's name or any other details in the case.

