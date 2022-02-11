HOMICIDE: 48-Year-Old Woman Killed In Driveway Of Brockton Home

A homicide investigation is underway after a 48-year-old woman was murdered in the driveway of a Brockton home, authorities said.

Veronica Goncalves was found dead in the driveway of 342 Crescent Street in Brockton just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Twitter.

Responding officers found Goncalves bleeding with obvious signs of trauma to her head, Cruz continued. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation suggests Goncalves was targeted, Cruz said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Goncalves' official cause of death, Cruz said.

The investigation is ongoing between

