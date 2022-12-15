GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton

The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral.

Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."

The death shocked Buckner's friends and loved ones, who have posted several memorials for her online. And it has put her family in a difficult position of raising the money for her burial through a GoFundMe campaign.

Hello, my name is Debbie and I'm fundraising for my life partner, Robert Buckner. His daughter Amber Buckner was murdered sometime Monday night, and we are trying to raise the money for him to go to Massachusetts for her funeral and to find out more about this tragedy. We also learned that we may need to make her funeral arrangements, so we have increased our goal to cover this additional expense.

Her family raised $1,250 of their $7,500 goal as of Thursday evening. That includes a $100 donation from alumni of her alma mater, Norfolk County Agricultural High School.

Jessica Ferris, one of Buckner's closest friends, told Boston25 that she was someone you could count on.

“Great girl, if you needed someone to talk to, she’d be there," Ferris said. "If you needed a hug, she’d give you a hug."

Ferris said the killing reverberates through the community and comes at a time when Buckner had worked to improve her life. She'd recently started a job as a chef, friends said.

“The person who did this didn’t just ruin one life it ruined so many,” Ferris said. “She was a great person and just getting her life back.”

