Four Suffer Serious Injuries After Jeep, Honda Crash In Front Of Wrentham Motel

Four people were seriously injured in a crash near a Massachusetts motel.

Authorities responded to a crash in Norfolk County on Route 1 South in Wrentham near the Arbor Inn Motel at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers found that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 66-year-old Plymouth woman, was traveling south on Route 1 and approaching the motel when a northbound 2003 Honda CRV attempted to turn left toward the motel lot.

The Honda crossed over the double yellow line into the southbound side, and the Jeep's front end collided with the right rear of the Honda, police said.

Police said the Honda was driven by an 18-year-old Wrentham woman.

Police said four people were hospitalized with serious injuries, and some of the people who were injured are juveniles.

Authorities did not have further information about the crash victims.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

