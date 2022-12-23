Federal Agents Remove Head Of Violent Mass Drug Gang, Sentence Leader To 19 Years: DOJ

Federal agents celebrated this week after the man they said led a violent gang that helped flood southeastern Massachusetts drugs was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

Djuna Goncalves, 36, who pleaded guilty last year to a laundry list of drug and weapons charges, learned his fate this week, the US Attorney's Office said.

DEA agents alleged that Goncalves ran a gang out of Brockton that moved in fentanyl, cocaine, crack, heroin, oxycodone, and violence. Goncalves ran the group with his two brothers — Cody and Tony Goncalves, authorities said. Federal agents began operations to dismantle their organization starting in 2018.

In all, 17 people were convicted in connection with the Goncalves' crew. Djuna Goncalves was the last to be sentenced.

“Djuna Goncalves was the leader of a violent drug trafficking operation that, for years, fueled serious and deadly crimes involving guns and including murders that plagued neighborhoods across our Commonwealth,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This office will continue to prioritize protecting our communities by finding and prosecuting the drug traffickers and violent offenders who terrorize our neighborhoods. If you fall into that category, consider yourself warned.”

