Cohasset Man Busts Into Police Station With Chainsaw, Endangers Children: Police

A Cohasset man is facing multiple charges for prompting a SWAT response after he broke into the town's police station with a chainsaw and endangered several children, authorities said.

Police got a call from the civilian desk attendant that someone had driven over the police station lawn, hit a tree and then entered the lobby with a chainsaw around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Cohasset Police report.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Brien Buckley, started damaging the lobby and chopping at the security door to break entry into a restricted area, police said.

After damaging the door and several packages, Buckley left the station and was tracked to a home at 37 Cushing Road, police said. Authorities surrounded the home where Buckley yelled at police and dangled two small children in front of a second-story window, police said.

The SWAT team was eventually called in to help de-escalate the situation. After hours of negotiations, Buckley became more erratic and appeared to dangerous to the children.

Responders then forced their way into the home where they retrieved the children and reunited them with their mother and grandfather, police said. Buckley was eventually apprehended and charged with the following:

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit a chainsaw

Damage to property (3-counts)

Child endangerment (2-counts)

Resisting arrest

Driving to endanger

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Wanton destruction of a tree

Buckley was being held without bail and was expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning.

