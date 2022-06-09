Braintree Police Officers Jump Into Action To Save Woman At AMC Theater

Three officers from the Braintree Police Department were the real stars of the show when they helped a save a woman's life at move theater last weekend.

Officers Chris Horigan, Matt Columbus and Mark Gibbons responded for a report of a woman choking at the AMC Theater in Braintree on the evening of Saturday, June 4, the department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, Officer Horigan located the woman on the floor in one of the theaters and began administering aid. Officer Horigan then instructed Officer Gibbons to bring a medical kit so he could start CPR on the woman after realizing she did not have a pulse, police said.

In addition, Officer Matt Columbus responded from the South Shore Plaza to assist in the process after hearing the call for CPR in progress. When he arrived, Officer Columbus provided an AED to Officers Gibbons and Horigan who took turns administering aid to the victim.

The woman eventually regained consciousness and was able to speak with EMS crews. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The woman's husband then told officers his wife had suffered a heart attack prior to their arrival. People flooded the comments section of the department's post praising the officers' efforts.

"Thank you for saving my mother in law," a family member wrote on Facebook. "We are so thankful for each and everyone of you that helped!! The doctor said she wouldn’t have made it without the quick response."

"As a ER nurse and ambulance crew member, I know all too well how those situations are," another user wrote. "This is the ultimate in positive outcomes. Congratulations to all!"

