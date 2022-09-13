Braintree High School Student Busted For Bringing Knife To School: Officials

A student was removed from campus after bringing a folding knife to Braintree High School, school officials said.

Braintree Police were called to the school after one student told the administration that another student had a knife on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, Superintendent Jim Lee said in a statement.

The school was placed on a short "Remain in Room" order while the student was escorted off campus without incident, Lee said.

"Braintree High School will respond to this incident consistent with the school's handbook and applicable law," Lee said.

