2 Hospitalized In 4-Car Crash Near Stoughton Shopping Plaza: Police

David Cifarelli
Stoughton Police and Fire responded to the crash outside RK Plaza on Friday afternoon.
Stoughton Police and Fire responded to the crash outside RK Plaza on Friday afternoon.

Two people are injured following a four-car crash outside a shopping plaza in Stoughton, authorities said.

Police and fire responded to the crash near RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2,  Stoughton Police Chief Brian Holmes reports.

Upon arrival, officers found four vehicles involved in the crash. Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, Holmes said. Their conditions were no specified. 

Investigation suggests that one of the cars, which had several bullet holes, was also involved in an alleged shooting in Brockton, Holmes added. 

The shooting is under investigation by Brockton Police while the crash is under investigation by Stoughton Police. 

