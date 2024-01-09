Pizza-Guru Portnoy Puts 90-Year-Old Weymouth Pizzeria On 'Must Hit List'

The Barstool Sports owner recently reviewed a pie from Denly Gardens Old World Pizza at 25 Lake Street. It's a spot he's been recommended multiple times but is just now getting around to it. After seeing inside the restaurant, he said he wished he'd gotten to it sooner.

"The inside of (Denly Gardens) is an instant point to 2 point — how old school, how bar — the fact they've been around 90 years," Portnoy said.

But how was the pizza?

Portnoy scored the slice an 8.1. He loved the crispy crust and traditional bar-style pie. His only complaint was a "floppy" middle and a bit too greasy.

Though the fourth-generation operator who stood beside Portnoy as he ate the pizza said it was extra virgin olive oil and not grease, but Portnoy held firm on his take.

Despite the few dings, Portnoy called Denly Gardens "an iconic spot."

"I wouldn't change anything you're doing," he said.

After speaking with the pizza maker and trying another slice, Portnoy bumped the score to 8.2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.