Peek Inside $12.5M Brookline Mansion With Custom Elevator Up For Sale

The home at 138 Woodland Road sits on an acre of manicured land and is loaded with amenities like a state-of-the-art kitchen and more than 7,000 square feet of living space. The Zillow description says the home was designed by "Boston's premier luxury female builder" and features several areas for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.

Too tired to climb the stairs to the master suite with a walk-in closet so large that it could double as an NBA locker room? Take the custom-built elevator.

The entrance includes a two-story foyer that leads to an open floor plan. The upstairs features the primary suite "of your dreams," with the listings reads.

A home where words like "extraordinary" and "amazing" is a rare home indeed. A home that exceeds all of those is truly something special. This incredible crafted residence built and designed by Boston's premier luxury female builder is the pinnacle itself. Grand entertaining, and luxurious living are the name of the game. Vast, open, first floor with palatial rooms, grand 2 story foyer and sitting room. All custom kitchen with separate prep kitchen with luxury level appliances. First floor library, au-pair suite, and expansive mudroom. Second floor gives us the primary suite we've all dreamed of. Immense bedroom with sitting area, fully custom walk in closet, and spa like bathroom separate water closet, and makeup counter. 4 additional large en-suite bedrooms, and laundry room. The home also boasts a custom elevator, expansive storage space, an acre of manicured grounds and much more.

