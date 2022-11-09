Businesswoman Killed In Taunton Crash Known For 'Positive Energy, Big Smile'

Tributes are pouring in for a 54-year-old businesswoman who tragically lost her life in a car accident in Southern Massachusetts this week.

Lori Ann Medeiros, of Middleborough, died after Hector Bannister-Sanchez, of Medford, crashed into her car in Taunton on Monday, Nov. 7, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

While Bannister-Sanchez is facing charges in connection with the crash, loved ones are mourning the loss of Medeiros who made an impact in both her professional and personal lives.

"Lori brought her positive energy and her big smile to all our networking events and to her real estate business," South Shore Woman's Business Network said on Facebook. "She helped connect new members to our network, and we never had a better ambassador. She will be missed by all of us."

"A heart of gold and a beacon of light," a friend wrote on Facebook, "Thank you for being the wonderful person you were. Your personality and presence will be missed. Until I see you again someday."

Members of Medeiros' family also expressed their grief on social media, with her brother Michael saying they were having trouble wrapping their heads around the situation.

"She was a HUGE part of our family and will be missed so much," he wrote.

Bannister-Sanchez has since been booked with vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges, according to Massachusetts State Police. He is being held without bail after being arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday, WJAR reports.

