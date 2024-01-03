A wake for John 'Sean' Sullivan has been set for Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4-8 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home in Braintree. His funeral will follow on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Washington Street in Braintree.

Fire investigators have narrowed down the cause of the blaze at his Hobart Avenue home to either an electric fire or a space heater placed too close to combustible material, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday. Authorities believe the fire spread quickly through the house.

A passerby called 911 around 4 a.m. to report smoke coming from home. Officials found Sullivan's body inside after they put out the flames.

Sullivan's friends told news outlets that Sullivan visited The Cottage Bar & Restaurant in Weymouth every Sunday to listen to live Irish music. The bar dedicated Sunday's performance in his honor.

"He was nothing but a gentleman, and he will be greatly missed," friend Colin Macleod told WCVB.

Bar patrons and pals remembered Sullivan for his sense of humor and kindness. Every week when he came into The Cottage Bar was an event.

"Sean meant the world to us," Mary McNealis, who works at the pub, told the news station. "He was a friendly face in the bar. He's exactly what regulars at the Cottage are all about. People would fight over trying to buy him a drink anytime he came in."

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire is a reminder of the potential dangers of using space heaters in the cold of winter.

"Plug them directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and keep them at least three feet from curtains, bedding, or anything else that can burn," a spokesperson for the office said. "Most importantly, never leave a space heater unattended: always turn it off when you go to sleep or leave the room."

He also stressed the importance of having properly working and maintained smoke alarms.

