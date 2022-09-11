Mansfield Issues Boil Water Order, Residents Scramble To Get Clean Supply

Mansfield issued a boil water order on Sunday, Sept. 11 after E. coli was detected in the Town's water supply. The order will stay in effect until further notice and until the Town gets three negative daily tests in a row.

The order applies to residents whose water comes from the Mansfield Water Division and not the Attleboro Division, the town added. Residents in Foxboro who also get their water from the Mansfield Division fall under the order as well.

Residents are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before cooling and bottling it for other purposes like cooking, drinking, making ice, washing dishes or food preparation.

Any ice, beverages, formula or foods that were prepared with water before Sept. 7 should be thrown away, the Town said. More information can be found on Mansfield's town website.

The order sent residents into a frenzy as many rushed to get clean drinking water. Several posts in the Everything Mansfield Facebook group said the town's fire station was giving away water while supplies lasted.

A video posted in the group also showed a line of cars waiting to pick up water from the Department of Public Works. The person who posted the video told people to bring proper identification, as they were confirming residency, and to time their commute.

