Former Wellesley Lacrosse Coach Facing Child Pornography Charges: Police

A former volunteer Wellesley Lacrosse Coach was arrested this week after state police said they found multiple images of child porn on devices in his home.

Ryan Cook, 44, of Wellesley, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography after troopers raided his home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Massachusetts State Police said. Boston.com reported he pleaded not guilty the following day at his arraignment.

Wellesley High Boys Lacrosse team listed Cook as an assistant coach on the school's website last season. Administrators told the Boston Globe that he also served as a team volunteer.

“Wellesley Public Schools is aware that a Wellesley resident, who had previously served as a volunteer with our WHS Boys Lacrosse team, has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Massachusetts State Police,” the school district said in the statement to the newspaper on Thursday. “As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no other information to provide at this time. We recognize that this news is difficult and, as always, our WPS counselors are available to offer support for any students at our school.”

CBS Boston said Massachusetts State Police started watching Cook's Wellesley Hills home in March when detectives opened their investigation. A police report said one picture featured the faces of two young girls who live in the neighborhood superimposed on sexual images, CBS reported.

Prosecutors wanted a $100,000 bail, but a judge set it far below that $10,000 with the stipulation that Cook stay out of the 02481 zip code and avoid contact with anyone 15 years old or younger, Boston.com reported.

