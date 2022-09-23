Ex-Stoughton Police Officers Had 'Disturbing' Relationships With Woman Until Her Death

The Stoughton Police Department said three former officers had inappropriate relations with a young girl who later killed herself while pregnant with one of the officer's child.

Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead inside her Canton apartment on February 4, 2021. Stoughton Police launched an internal investigation the next day to determine if any misconduct was carried out by officers. What unfolded was a “deeply disturbing pattern of behavior," according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

The investigation determined that Birchmore was 13 years old when she entered the department’s Explorer Program in 2010, McNamara said during a press conference on Friday, Sept. 23. It was there that she met Officer Matthew Farwell, one of the program’s instructors, who later started an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore. At the time Birchmore was 15 and Farwell was 27.

The duo exchanged hundreds of digital messages and "explicit exchanges" over several years, McNamara said. Farwell even introduced Birchmore to his co-workers, including his twin brother William Farwell and Officer Robert Devine, who led the Explorer Program.

The investigation also identified a fourth officer, who is no longer with the department, and a military recruiter who both had inappropriate contact with Birchmore, McNamara added.

Birchmore and Farwell's relationship ended on February 1, 2021, McNamara said. Afterwards, Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment where a “pretty nasty argument” ensued. Birchmore was found dead days later.

Several of Birchmore's friends told the Boston Globe that she was pregnant with Farwell's baby, the Patch reports. Farwell resigned from the department after he was placed on leave the same day Birchmore's body was found, the outlet continues.

The other officers resigned as well, and the investigation has been handed over to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office. The investigation has also been shared with the police chief of the department where the fourth officer is currently employed, McNamara said.

