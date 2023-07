The crash happened around 3 a.m. in Hanover in the 400 block of Circuit Street. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Photos of the crash show the Camaro far into the home's front area with a chandelier on its roof.

Luckily, the homeowners were home at the time of the crash.

A building inspector and National Grip were also called to the house to assess the damage.

