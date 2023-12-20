Fair 39°

Murder-Suicide: Couple ID'd As Bodies Found On Dirt Road In Millis, DA Says

The bodies of a man and woman found by a Millis town employee on a remote dirt road off Route 15 have been identified. Investigators say the cause of death is a domestic murder-suicide. 

Tanaia Wilkinson

Tanaia Wilkinson

Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, and Michael Fischella, 32, were found Sunday morning, Dec. 17. Both had been shot near their car in a desolate area away from the road, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. 

An autopsy determined that Fischella killed Wilkinson before turning the gun on himself, the prosecutor said. It's unclear why he did it. 

The couple lived at 67 Curve St. in Millis, which is just shy of two miles from the murder scene. Neither were from Massachusetts, police said. 

Friends started a GoFundMe for Tanaia's mother to help cover the funeral costs. They wrote she was a caring friend and a gifted writer. Her loved ones are "completely shattered" over her death. 

Tanaia has been an important part of our chosen family for almost 2 decades. Even through her own most profound struggles, she was always there to lend a listening ear, a carefully chosen song, and whatever support she could provide to those she loved. Tanaia was an amazing person - a kind and soulful human being. She was a talented writer from a young age, and was finalizing the first draft of her novel. She had a lifelong love of nature, and had recently begun her dream career as an arborist.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $8,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Wednesday evening. 

Click here for more information on the fundraiser. 

