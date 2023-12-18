Michael Fischella, 32, and Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, who both lived at 67 Curve St. in Millis, were found shot near their car on Sunday morning, Dec. 17, the Norfolk District Attorney said.

Police found a gun under the man’s body.

Both Fischella and Wilkinson were “well known to each other,” according to authorities.

"We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. "The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Fischella and Wilkinson, originally from outside of Massachusetts, had moved to Millis recently, Millis police chief Christopher Soffayer said.

"An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents associated with this incident," Soffayer added.

Millis and state police are investigating the deaths.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.